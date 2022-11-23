Offset Honors Takeoff With New Tribute 3 Weeks After Rapper’s Death: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

Offset, 30, shared another tribute to Takeoff on Instagram Nov. 22, three weeks after the rapper’s death. Offset shared a photo of his late cousin and fellow Migos member smiling, and wrote, “Missing everything bout you specially that smile.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old.

Offset took two weeks to grieve before he broke his silence on Takeoff’s death on Nov. 15. The rapper, who is married to Cardi B, released a statement on Instagram and said that it “doesn’t feel real” to be talking about Takeoff under these tragic circumstances. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words”, he wrote. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven right now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled,” Offset also said.

At Takeoff’s funeral, Offset was seen extremely upset over his friend’s death. He gave an emotional speech at the Nov. 10 funeral and said that Takeoff “changed the culture of music forever,” before he fought to keep his composure and held back tears. “Lord, give us some strength. Just give us some strength… I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it,” Offset also said. “I don’t get you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father.”

Takeoff was killed in a shooting at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston. Police rushed to the scene at 2:30 a.m on Nov. 1. The Migos star was pronounced dead on the scene, after being shot in the head and neck. While they didn’t share the names of the victims at the time, police confirmed that one person was “deceased upon arrival” in a tweet.

Offset and Takeoff formed Migos, along with Quavo, in 2008. Quavo posted a tribute of his own to Takeoff (who was his nephew) on Nov. 12. “It’s so hard to tell you I’mma miss you because you’re always with me,” he began. “And we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move, then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. You hated playing against me.”