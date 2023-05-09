Cardi B Channels Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ With Red Hair As Offset Takes Kids To The Movie’s Premiere

Cardi B wasn't at the 'The Little Mermaid' premiere, but she still looked the part of Ariel, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills with bright red hair.

May 9, 2023 11:12AM EDT
Cardi B
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B shows off her stylish red outfit arriving for a business meeting in Beverly Hills, wearing red pants and lips on her graphic t-shirt, matching her styled red hair. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Cardi B was ready to go under the sea on Monday, May 8, when she stepped out in California looking just like Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Ironically, Cardi, 30, resembled the Disney Princess the same day that her husband Offset took their daughter Kulture, 4, and his daughter Kalea, 8, to the Los Angeles premiere of the live-action Halle Bailey movie. Cardi wasn’t at the premiere, but she still channeled Ariel when she made her way to Beverly Hills for a business meeting.

Cardi B
Cardi B out in Beverly Hills on 8 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Cardi debuted her new bright red hair to perfectly embody Ariel. The famous rapper styled her hair in an over-the-top updo. She kept the red color trend going with her outfit, which included matching red pants and a white shirt with a graphic of red lips. Cardi also rocked a pair of white sunglasses and carried a small pink purse in her hand.

Cardi’s outfit would’ve been perfect for The Little Mermaid premiere, where her daughter Kulture and her stepdaughter Kaela truly stole the show. Kulture and Kaela stunned in black and white ballgowns, respectively, that had embellishments that were of the same design. Offset, 31, matched both his daughters by wearing a black-and-white suit complete with pearl embellishments.

Offset
Offset with his daughters at ‘The Little Mermaid’ premiere on May 8 (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Offset seemed so happy to be on dad duty at the movie premiere. He took to Instagram to gush over his daughters and share some stunning photos of them in their premiere outfits. “Mermaid premiere with my princesses #littlemermaid,” he captioned the carousel of studio photos with his darling girls.

On the red carpet, Offset, who also shares 1-year-old son Wave with Cardi, told HSN why he was glad to bring his daughters to the premiere. “First off, my daughters are very excited to see someone that looks like them as The Little Mermaid,” he explained. “It’s a special moment in history and it’s iconic and it’s a sister vibe so let’s get it!”

