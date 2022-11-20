Cardi B Slays Surprise Performance With GloRilla At 2022 American Music Awards: Watch

Cardi B got the audience cheering at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, when she gave a surprise performance with GloRilla.

November 20, 2022 9:48PM EST
Cardi B, 30, looked beyond amazing at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. The rapper attended the event to perform, and she looked like a winner when she got up on stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to sing “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. GloRilla started the performance of one of her biggest hits with a team of backup dancers, but midway through the song, she brought out Cardi B to sing her part of the song and the crowd went wild!

Cardi, who’s now a mom of two, made her amazing entrance via a luxurious sports car on stage. And once she wrapped up her verse, Cardi B joined GloRilla to finish the final dance routine. It was beyond epic.

In addition to Cardi B’s performance at the 2022 American Music Awards, the rapper was also nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. And interestingly enough she was up against GloRilla in that category. Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s rumored rival Nicki Minaj were also nominated.

The “WAP” singer’s highly-anticipated performance was also one of her first big shows since the tragic death of family member Takeoff. The Migos rapper, who was the cousin of Cardi’s husband, Offset, was shot and killed in Texas on Nov. 1 at the age of 28. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, following his death. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

