Cardi B Twins In Black With Daughter Kulture, 4, For Dinner Before Mother’s Day: Photos

Cardi B and her mini me sweetly showed off their bond as they held hands when they visited a restaurant in New York.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 14, 2023 4:45PM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Rapper Cardi B looks radiant as she celebrates Mother's Day with daughter Kulture at Hunt & Fish Club in New York City.
Image Credit: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Cardi B, 30, and her daughter Kulture looked stylish when they were spotted out and about over the weekend. The rapper and the four-year-old went to a restaurant for an early Mother’s Day dinner in New York, NY and were photographed holding hands outside. It appeared to be just them on the outing, making the holiday even more special.

Cardi and Kulture on their dinner outing. (@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID)

Cardi wore a fitted long black sleeveless dress with cut outs on the sides and slits. She paired it with black platform shoes as her long blonde hair was down, and her makeup was on point. Kulture wore a black leather jacket over a black dress and black boots. The cutie had her hair braided and up and added sunglasses to her overall look.

Another photo of the mother and daughter. (@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID)

One day after the outing, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo from the night as well as several other photos of both of her kids, including son Wave, 1, in honor of Mother’s Day. “My favorite holiday,I birth my best friends💗💙…..HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BEAUTIFULS💐🌸,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi and Kulture’s recent outing isn’t the only time they’ve matched in black ensembles. The proud parent donned a black dress along with her family, including her only daughter, in Christmas 2022 photos she shared on Instagram. She also adorably held Wave as he rocked tan overalls over a white long-sleeved top.

When Cardi’s not going on outings with her kids, her husband Offset is. The doting dad recently took Kulture and his other daughter Kalea, 8, to the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles, CA. On that same day, Cardi made headlines for being seen on a solo outing with red hair just like the movie’s main character, Ariel, has. She had it curled and pinned up with some curls hanging down, and wore a white T-shirt with a red lips image on it and red and purple velvet pants.

