Cardi B Rocks Massive High Heels & Twins With Offset In Leather Jackets In NYC: Photos

Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Cardi B and Offset coordinated for a night out in the Big Apple on Sunday, April 30. The couple was photographed holding hands while leaving a building together in New York. Cardi rocked insanely high platform shoes, and walked confidently in them, despite there being no heel. Rather, all of the support was on the chunky sole of the foot.

Her look was complete with a leather trench coat and layers of pearl necklaces, along with statement earrings. Her hair was slicked back into a low updo and she wore sunglasses. Meanwhile, Offset also rocked a leather look, pairing his black jeans and t-shirt with a biker jacket. He accessorized with sunglasses, as well, and rocked thigh-high boots and gloves to complete his dark look.

It’s likely that Cardi is in New York ahead of a possible appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. Cardi previously attended the event in 2022, where she wore a gold dress with intricately designed embellishments placed throughout. The look gave the appearance that Cardi was dripping in jewels, and was complete with matching gloves and chunky necklace. Before that, Cardi had last attended the Met Gala in 2019, which was her debut at the event.

Cardi has been a rock for Offset in the months since his cousin, Takeoff, was killed in a Nov. 2022 shooting. Although there appeared to be some tension in the pair’s relationship before Takeoff was killed, Offset was devastated by news of the rapper’s passing. In a Jan. 2023 interview, Cardi opened up about the morning when she and Offset learned what had happened. “Offset picked up the phone and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and screaming and screaming,” she revealed. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

Cardi admitted that she didn’t even believe her husband at first, and said that she was “so scared” by his reaction. “I was just crying so much,” she shared. “It was terrible.” In another interview, which was done at the end of November, just weeks after Takeoff’s death, Cardi shared more about how affected Offset was by Takeoff’s death. “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy,” she admitted. “Trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry, seeing him trying to distract his mind.”