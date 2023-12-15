Cardi B Slams Estranged Husband Offset in Expletive-Filled Social Media Rant 5 Days After Their Split

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cardi B has had enough! The 31-year-old rapper chose to go on Instagram Live on December 15 to slam her estranged husband, Offset, 32, following the news that the couple has split. In the now-viral video, Cardi shouted multiple expletives and seemingly fought back tears. “This m*********** really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident,” the mother-of-two said.

Cardi B goes off on Offset on Instagram Live after calling him out on X.

pic.twitter.com/OvNQSJq4Vz — 🎧 (@risawrizz) December 15, 2023

Offset’s ex went on to claim that he “likes to play games” with her because he is aware that Cardi is “not an easy girl.” The Grammy winner continued her speech to the 32-year-old by adding that she has been “sparing” him. “I really been sparing you,” she said. “You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your b**** a** album and s***.” Offset, who is a member of the Migos rap group, released his album, Set It Off, on October 13.

Before the end of the emotional video, Cardi claimed that Offset never thanked her for her help in promoting his latest album. The “WAP” hitmaker collaborated with her estranged spouse on several songs for the album including “Jealousy” and “Freaky,” in addition to starring in music videos with him. “And you really been doing me dirty after so many f****** years that I m************ helped your a**,” Cardi went on to say. “Not even a f****** thank you that I got from your b**** a**.”

Before the re-shared video from the fan account was cut off, Cardi could be heard seemingly fighting back tears. “And it’s so crazy that I have to go to the f****** internet because whenever I tell you something you don’t say s*** to me and I’m so tired of it,” she said. Offset and Cardi have been married since 2017 and share two children, including Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. Their relationship has been filled with many public ups and downs, including various allegations that Offset cheated on Cardi.

The most recent video of Cardi comes less than one week after she confirmed their split via a separate Instagram Live. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi said in the video, shared on December 10. “But I have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” The Whip Shots founder went on to admit that she is “excited” to be in her single era. “I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” she continued. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”