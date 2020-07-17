The glam life! Kylie Jenner snuggled up to ‘momager’ Kris on a private plane, rocking an ultra-rare Hermès Birkin & a pair of ex Travis Scott’s Nike sneakers!

Kylie Jenner, 22, busted out the crème de la crème of handbags as she prepared to jet off with mom Kris Jenner, 64. The cosmetics mogul showed off her extremely rare Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, which costs a cool $150,000. As always, Kylie looked flawless as she sweetly cuddled with her hard working mom aboard a private jet, as the duo appeared to be taking off to an unknown destination. “queen @krisjenner,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday, July 16, including a white heart emoji.

The rest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars’ outfit was also on point, as she stayed pretty in pink in a t-shirt and comfy sweatpants by Alexander Wang. She added a luxe gold Rolex datejust watch on her right wrist, matching her gold “Twirl Hoop” earrings by Balenciaga and a dainty gold necklace. Still sporting her gorgeous honey highlights, Kylie kept her hair back in a vegan camel leather scrunchie by Emi Jay, and finished her outfit with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG’s.

Kris was looking equally as glam as her youngest daughter for the trip, showing off her flawless complexion and nude makeup look. The 64-year-old opted for a camel suede jacket, black turtleneck and slacks for a ’70s inspired look, rocking her go-to white nail polish. A “queen” indeed!

Kylie has shown off her Himalayan Birkin bag several times before, including on another flight with Kris. The mother-daughter power duo twinned with the exact same purse as they looked fabulous aboard another jet, and the item once again popped up in Kylie’s impressive closet tour! The star revealed she has plenty of Hermès bags in various colors, including black alligator Kelly model, bright yellow, mint green, pink and many mother. A diamond encrusted version of the Himalayan Birkin sold for $432,000 back in 2014 via a Christie’s auction, marking the most expensive handbag sale on record at the time.