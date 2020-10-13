Cardi B Breaks Her Silence After Accidentally Posting Private Pics: ‘Lord, Why Did You Make Me So Stupid?’

Cardi B took to Twitter to address the private images she accidentally posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 13, telling her fans that she’s ‘not even going to think about it.’

Cardi B shared an audio statement on her Twitter account on October 13 to address the private images of herself that she posted to her Instagram Story. In an audio clip the “Money” rapper, 28, posted on the social media platform, Cardi seemed quite disappointed in herself, but quickly changed her tune and went about her day. “Lord, why the f**k did you have to make me so f**king stupid,” she began her message, after taking a deep sigh.

The Grammy-winner went on, asking “why” multiple times. But Cardi was more than ready to quickly put the mistake behind her. “I’m not even going to beat myself up about it,” she could be heard saying. “I’m just going to eat my breakfast…because I’m not even going to think about it,” she went on. Cardi continued to reiterate that she was “not going to think about it” for the rest of the day.

She even told her fans that, when it comes to her social media error, Cardi was looking at the mistake as “it is what it is,” and reminded her followers that “sh*t happens” from time to time, and celebs definitely aren’t immune to it. By the end of the clip, Cardi sounded slightly embarrassed, but was definitely ready to move on, especially considering that the star had just celebrated her 28th birthday over the weekend with a glamorous celebration and even a surprising party attendee.

Cardi’s message to her fans addressing the private photos that were added to her Instagram Story comes just two days after the rapper turned 28. The “WAP” hitmaker reunited with her husband Offset, 28, after it was reported on September 15 that the two were going to divorce after nearly three years of marriage. The pair looked fairly close at Cardi’s birthday festivities, and Offset and Cardi even shared a kiss during the big bash.

The rapper’s 28th birthdays festivities were celebrated throughout the weekend, and the rapper appeared to have a grand time. On October 11, she even admitted that she was “still drunk” from her birthday party, as she posted a clip to her Instagram where she sauntered through her gorgeous home in a pink string bikini! Cardi has always loved sharing content with her fans, but this time, she was clearly embarrassed about her error.