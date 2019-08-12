Cardi B Wears Barely There Sheer Top & Jokes About Past Plastic Surgery — See Pic

Cardi B flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram in another sizzling selfie, telling her fans about a surprising bonus that comes with getting plastic surgery.

Cardi B once said that she got plastic surgery because she “didn’t have time” to work out after having her baby. And now, she’s revealed a second reason for going under the knife: safety! “Can’t swim so I bought these t*****s so I can float,” Cardi captioned a pic on Instagram, that showed her going completely braless underneath a mesh, long-sleeved crop top. The only thing keeping her floaties covered in the daring “turtleneck” were fabric triangles and just the illusion of shadow on the sides. She makes it work! The pic was taken backstage at The Real 92.3 Street Fest in Anaheim, California on August 11, where Cardi killed it onstage.

The rapper performed a medley of hits, starting off by whipping her braids to “Get Up 10”, moving into “Money Bag”, and then dancing on top of a motorcycle, surrounded by fire, during “Motorsport”. She also revealed that she’s working on new music after taking two months off from the studio to rest and focus on her daughter, Kulture. Cardi has been totally candid with her fans about getting liposuction and breast augmentation (though this is the first time she’s brought up swimming). She told fans at a June 2019 concert that, “I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b*tch I ain’t getting surgery again.”

The rapper hopped on Instagram Live in May 2019 and showed off her ever-flattening stomach to her fans, revealing that it was the result of post-birth liposuction and multiple followup procedures.

“I needed my boobs done, but I didn’t need the lipo. If I worked out after birth I would’ve been fine, but I don’t have time, bro!”, she explained. “B*tches are never happy. The same girls that are saying ‘love yourself’ are the same ones saying I’m plastic. I’m a happy ass plastic b*tch. I’m telling y’all this to make y’all feel good, like do whatever you want.”