Kulture did the cutest cover of Rihanna’s 2016 jam, ‘Work,’ which Cardi B captured for her Instagram Story on Sept. 29!

We have an idea who Rihanna could feature on her upcoming album: Kulture! The adorable two-year-old sang along to the chorus of Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work,” and Cardi B posted her daughter’s cover to her Instagram Story on Sept. 29. Kulture couldn’t stop smiling as she harmonized with RiRi!

Cardi shared her daughter’s singing videos amid her divorce case with Kulture’s dad, Offset, 28. The “WAP” singer filed for divorce on Sept. 15, following three years of marriage (and their first brief split in Dec. 2018). The divorce papers stated that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” While Cardi initially requested primary physical custody as well as legal custody of Kulture, she later amended the documents to request joint custody.

“A joint physical custody arrangement would be the parties sharing equal parenting time with the child by either splitting time the week or alternating weeks spent with the child,” family lawyer Rachel Platt, who’s based in Georgia (where Cardi and Offset secretly married in 2017) EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Cardi also made it clear that she didn’t have an extreme fallout with Offset, and didn’t make any “cheating” accusations this time.

Rather, Cardi simply “got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” which she revealed in an Instagram Story live session shortly after making the divorce petition. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” the Grammy-winning rapper explained. She also promised that the breakup wasn’t fake, since she doesn’t need “stunts to sell anything.”

This split won’t affect her co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband, however. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” Cardi clarified in a different Instagram Live session on Sept. 23. She added, “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.” Cardi also revealed that her DMs are “flooded,” now that she’s a single lady — but this single mom has no plans to “date” at the moment!