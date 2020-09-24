Cardi B Confesses Her ’DMs Are Flooded’ With Messages From Guys After Split From Offset

Cardi B seems to be adjusting well to the single life after she filed for divorce from Offset earlier this month. The “WAP” rapper, 27, took to her OnlyFans account on Wednesday night to reveal that she could “rebirth” herself and “date any man I want.” She backed up her claim during the live event by revealing, “My DMs are flooded” [on Instagram].”

Despite her new single status and the influx of attention that she’s received, Cardi’s not focused on romance at the moment. “I don’t actually want to date nobody,” she said on the subscription-based platform, adding, “I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

The Grammy-winner went on to reiterate that she left her marriage on her own merit. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she said, explaining, “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Cardi also revealed where she stands with Offset — who she shares her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” she said. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Cardi (née, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) and Offset (née, Kiari Kendrell Cephus) have not yet finalized their divorce. She filed the legal documents on September 15 in Georgia, where the couple has a home together. In her initial divorce documents, Cardi alluded to a messy split between the two when she stated “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” The original court documents also stated that Cardi was seeking primary physical custody, as well as legal custody of Kulture.