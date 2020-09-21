Wendy Williams Warns Cardi B & Offset They Better Not Be ‘Faking’ Divorce: ‘Take It From Someone Who Knows’

Wendy Williams is back! The talk show host returned to TV with a new episode on September 21, and she didn’t hold back while discussing Cardi B and Offset’s divorce.

Wendy Williams spoke from experience while covering Cardi B and Offset‘s divorce news on her talk show on Monday. Wendy — who went through a public and messy divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter in April of 2019 — admitted that once legal documents are filed, it “complicates everything.” But first, she said that Cardi “deserves better” than the Migos rapper.

“I hope this is not a fake divorce, because those papers, take it from someone who knows, those papers complicate everything,” Wendy, 56, said about the rappers’ divorce documents, which HollywoodLife obtained. “Now they want to coparent,” she added about the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. “Hopefully they will have something legally instated where he gives to the baby. I don’t know if she’ll get spousal support. I mean, certainly she’s more famous and wealthier than him. I wouldn’t recognize Offset walking down the street, but I’d recognize Cardi even with no makeup,” Wendy continued, before she concluded with, “Cardi, I’m sorry to hear what happened.”

Cardi (née, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) and Offset (née, Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are still working through the technicalities of her divorce filing. The Grammy-winner, 27, filed divorce documents on September 15 in Georgia, where Cardi and Offset have a home together. In her initial documents, Cardi alluded to a nasty split when she stated “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” The original court documents also stated that Cardi was seeking primary physical custody, as well as legal custody of Kulture.

However, the new Balenciaga spokeswoman had a change of heart when she filed an amended divorce petition to retract her request for primary physical and legal custody of their daughter. In the amended documents, also obtained by HollywoodLife, Cardi “requests that this Court honor and enforce any custodial arrangement agreed to by the parties and that such arrangement should be whatever is in the child’s best interests.” Additionally, the amended legal documents state that Cardi “reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution of this case.” Offset has not yet filed a legal response to Cardi’s divorce filing.

Following the divorce news, Cardi took to Instagram to reveal the real reason why she decided to end her marriage. In a live video on September 18, Cardi made it clear that nothing “out of this world happened” to cause the breakup. She also dispelled speculation that the split was for publicity reasons. “I don’t need any stunts to sell anything,” Cardi said, pointing to the chart success of her new single “WAP.”

“It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people say it’s because he’s got a baby on the way — that’s a whole f—king complete lie,” she said about rumors that Offset is expecting his fifth child with another woman. “This is the like second time people try to pin babies over here,” she said, adding, “No, that’s bulls–t.”

Cardi admitted that the actual reason for the demise of her marriage to Offset is because “I got tired of f—king arguing” and “got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.” She simply didn’t want their problems to escalate any further. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she explained.

The “WAP” rapper confessed that “sometimes people really do f–king grow apart.” Cardi explained, “I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have kid with this man. I have a household with this man. Sometimes you just want — you’re just tired of the arguments, of the buildups.” She went on to assure fans that she’s “okay” and hasn’t “cried” one day since the split.

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot at home in Georgia on September 20, 2017. HollywoodLife obtained the couple’s marriage license at the time. They said “I do” about one month before Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during one of her concerts the next month in October.