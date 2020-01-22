Wendy Williams’ Divorce From Kevin Hunter Reportedly Finalized: What They’re Each Getting

Wendy Williams is officially single now, according to alleged new court documents! Details have come forward on how they’re reportedly handling their personal properties and production company.

Wendy Williams, 55, and Kevin Hunter, 47, are legally closing the lid on their 21-year marriage, a new report claimed! The former spouses have reportedly finalized their divorce in New Jersey on Jan. 22, according to court documents that TMZ read. It sounds like the end of the divorce process wrapped up amicably — at least, according to details in Wendy and Kevin’s alleged agreement laid out by TMZ. The sale made from their former shared home in Livingston, NJ will allegedly be split 50/50. As for their other properties, Wendy is allegedly keeping their house in Florida that currently homes Wendy’s mom, while Kevin allegedly doesn’t have to give up any proceeds he made from a house in Morristown, NJ that he once owned but sold. As for their furniture, that will all go to Wendy, but Kevin will at least get to keep his Ferrari and Rolls-Royce cars, according to the report.

The most pressing question, however, was how Wendy and Kevin would work out their tricky work entanglements. HollywoodLife learned from a source that Kevin was let go as the executive producer from Wendy’s talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in April of 2019, just a few days after Wendy filed for divorce. Well, the new court documents said that Wendy and Kevin “each owned equal shares of their production company,” and that Kevin will sell his portion to Wendy, TMZ claimed. These exact amounts remained confidential.

That would make Wendy the sole owner of Wendy Williams Productions, which she and Kevin formed in 2013. To achieve that ownership, though, Wendy will allegedly be paying her ex-husband a lump sum and severance package, according to the court documents that TMZ cited. HollywoodLife has not read the court documents, and can’t verify TMZ’s report at the moment. We have reached out to both Wendy and Kevin’s reps for comment.

There was no word on spousal support and child support for their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, something that Kevin allegedly demanded from Wendy, according to court documents TMZ also obtained in May of 2019. Regardless, the end of this divorce process should come as a relief to Wendy, based on what a source close to the television personality EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2019. At the time, the insider told us that the legal process “has really stressed Wendy out and it’s taking a toll on her mood,” adding, “She’s been very, very stressed on days she’s dealing with it.”

However, Wendy still wants to be friends with Kevin despite their split and the rumors of his alleged infidelity that surrounded their marriage. She revealed this wish on Sway in the Morning in Aug. 2019, telling radio host Sway Calloway, “I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way. You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.” Although she didn’t drop names, that last part was of course a reference to a Page Six report that claimed Kevin’s longtime rumored mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby girl in March of 2019 (the father has never been confirmed).