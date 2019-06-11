Wendy Williams Finally Reacts To Husband’s Love Child Rumors: Kevin ‘Had A Baby With Another Woman’

Wendy Williams just went there. The talk show host finally broke her silence on rumors that Kevin Hunter had a baby with his alleged mistress in March 2019, and even compared herself to a ‘show pony.’

Wendy Williams, 54, just addressed two of the biggest rumors that swirled around her and Kevin Hunter’s 21-year marriage: the supposed existence of a love child, and an alleged affair between her former husband and a rumored longtime mistress. The talk show host was photographed on the arm of a mystery man in New York City on June 11, but the conversation took a sharp turn from her new fling to her estranged husband’s rumored one. “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years…where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Wendy reportedly told a TMZ reporter.

Wendy didn’t name who this “woman” was. However, Kevin has long been linked to massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34, who reportedly gave birth to a baby in a Philadelphia hospital on March 25, according to a Page Six report. Despite speculation that Kevin fathered the baby, the outlet couldn’t confirm this. Neither Sharina nor Kevin have answered that question, and Wendy’s confession has yet to be confirmed — HollywoodLife reached out to Wendy and Kevin’s rep for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

This is a sharp turn from 2017, when Wendy denied a report that accused Kevin of being intertwined in a 10-year affair with Sharina. But the bold “I stand by my guy” statement she made nearly two years ago on The Wendy Williams Show seemed to be swept under the rug by May 2019, one month after Wendy filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences.” Fans thought she alluded to Kevin’s alleged infidelity on the May 9 episode of her show, as she declared to an enthusiastic audience, “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose.” However, no names were dropped.

This isn’t the first time Wendy has accused Kevin of being disloyal. The television personality made the accusation in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat, but wrote that she’d “walk out for good” if the mistress “had his baby.” Wendy shares an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with her estranged husband.