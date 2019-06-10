Wendy Williams Cozies Up To ‘Very Sexy’ Mystery Man & Admits She’s ‘Old Enough To Be His Mother’

Is Wendy Williams off the market just 2 months after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter? The host held hands with a ‘special’ mystery man in a new PDA pic she shared on June 10!

Wendy Williams, 54, is doin’ just fine! The daytime talk show host, who is on vacation from the Wendy Show, appears to have herself a new man just a few months after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter. She shared a PDA photo with a mystery man on June 10, who she spent time with over the weekend while in LA. “Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people,” she captioned the photo, which showed her holding hands by a pool with the unidentified man.

“Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!”, she continued, adding the hashtags “old enough to be your mother”, “very sexy man”, and “my new life”. Wendy didn’t tag her new beau in the photo, which was most likely to keep his identity under wraps. She sat in his arms by an infinity pool as they watched the sunset. The man wore an all denim outfit with black and green Nike sneakers.

While Wendy has yet to confirm she’s officially taken, a picture tells a thousand words. Then again, she has maintained her single status on her talk show, having revealed time and time again, that she’s openly dating numerous men. Just four weeks prior, Wendy went on a long rant during her show, after rumors swirled that she was dating a man from her security team. She ensured her audience that she was a single woman at the time, and added that she’d been living it up in her New York City “bachelorette pad.”

“Transparency — I do date, and I date pretty often,” Wendy confessed in mid-May. “I’m pleasantly working on my divorce right now,” she explained, adding, “… I am a single woman running around New York.”

Wendy fans will know that she filed for divorce from Kevin, who was her manager, on April 10. Kevin was also a producer on The Wendy Williams Show, but he was removed after she served with divorce papers. They were married for nearly 22 years, and share one child together, a son, Kevin Jr., 18.

The host filed “irreconcilable differences” in official divorce documents, which were obtained by HollywoodLife, as rumors about Kevin Sr.’s infidelity continued to make headlines at the time. Kevin Sr. was accused of having a more than 10-year affair with a woman named, Sharina Hudson, 34. Sharina and Kevin were also accused of conceiving a child together while he was married to Wendy.

Ahead of Wendy’s mysterious sunset date this past weekend, she also spent time with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kris Jenner in celebration of Ye’s 42nd birthday on June 8. Wendy also made time for her good friend, Blac Chyna, who she celebrated Pride with in LA.