Wendy Williams Hangs Out With Blac Chyna In Short Shorts After Meeting Up With The Kardashians

Wendy Williams embraced her single life when she celebrated L.A. Pride at an event with her new friend Blac Chyna on June 8 and she took to Instagram to share a stunning photo from the outing.

Wendy Williams, 54, went out for some fun on June 8 and she wasn’t afraid to flaunt it! The newly single talk show host joined her new friend Blac Chyna, 31, on stage in Los Angeles to help celebrate L.A. Pride at a music event and she was met with enthusiastic applause. She seemed thrilled about the outing as she smiled and greeted the crowd and even took to Instagram to share a selfie she took with Chyna on the same day. “What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin? I’m in Chy-town 🌈🌈🌈#pride #lapride #la@blacchyna,” her caption for the pic read.

Both ladies looked gorgeous and showed off their toned bodies in tight attire at the event. Blac wore a huge blonde wig with a neon green mini dress and white patterned tights while Wendy, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter, wore a white T-shirt with a plunging neckline and light pink short shorts.

Wendy’s outing with Chyna, who she first met on her show a few weeks ago, comes just one day after she hung out with Kris Jenner, 63, and Kim Kardashian, 38. The New Jersey native took to social media to share a pic and video of that outing as well. Chyna is known for legally battling the KarJenners for months after a rocky breakup with Kim’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian, 32, who she shares a daughter Dream, 2, with so it’s definitely interesting that Wendy would choose to hang out with both sides. Still, Wendy let Chyna tell her side of the story in the battle during an appearance on her show and ever since, the two celebs have started a fun friendship that only seems to be growing.

We’re excited to see what other fun outings Wendy has in store with her celeb friends! She never fails to disappoint with her social media content and we’re loving it!