The Kardashians can take criticism! Wendy Williams is hard on the family when the cameras are rolling, but everyone was smiling as she took a selfie and video with Kim and Kris Jenner.

Wendy William’s reunion with the Kardashians is going into the history books, right alongside the Treaty of Tordesillas and Treaty of Paris. Not that there really ever was a feud — fans just haven’t seen the talk show host with the reality television family for some time, as Kim, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, last appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2011. Add all the shade that Wendy has thrown against the Kardashians on air, and it was a pleasant surprise to see the talk show host upload posts with both Kim and Kris Jenner, 63, on June 7!

In the first post, Wendy and Kris coordinated in paparazzi-shielding sunglasses for a friendly selfie. Wendy appropriately captioned the photo, “It’s Friday bitches!!” For the second post, Kim gave Wendy some lessons on hair flipping. “Wait how do you do it?” Wendy asked, wanting to mimic Kim’s iconic hair toss. “Oh it’s just a hair flip,” the KKW Beauty owner breezily replied, and Wendy added, “It’s a hair flip, wait, can you push my hair I can’t hold the phone and do it.” Yes, Kim actually helped Wendy flip her hair — despite the talk show host once agreeing that it was “pathetic” and “desperate” of Kim to post a bikini picture while her husband Kanye West made controversial headlines in Oct. 2018.

That was just one of the many disses that have emerged from Wendy’s “Hot Topics” segment, which can be traced to Kim’s 72-day marriage with NBA star Kris Humphries in 2013. During a more recent and particularly scathing segment on Jan. 30, Wendy even addressed Kim, saying, “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you” and “It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.” Ouch. The shade even continued into May — just weeks before the Wendy-Kardashian reunion!

On Wendy’s May 24 show, the host said no one would “miss” Kourtney if she quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And Wendy went after Kim — again — by suggesting that Kim was using her “celebrity and newfound business head” for “pomposity and bullying” after the cosmetics mogul publicly tweeted Jack in the Box with a mysterious complaint on May 20.

But Wendy’s TGIF hangout with Kris and Kim isn’t all that surprising. Kim admitted she held no ill feelings towards her constant antagonizer while visiting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in Nov. 2018. “I really do like Wendy and her show, so regardless of what she says, it’s — most of it’s not true, so you got to laugh,” Kim revealed to host Andy Cohen. Point proven!