Cardi B Rocks Plunging Blue Gown & Blunt Bob As the New Face Of Balenciaga — Stunning Pic

Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled for her. Especially after seeing her hot new ad campaign!

Cardi B once shared her love for Balenciaga boots “that look like socks” in her smash hit, “I Like It“, and now, she has her very own campaign with the luxury brand. So it must have felt like a full circle moment when the rapper was announced as the face of Balenciaga’s winter 2020 collection.

The special announcement was made on Sept. 1, when Cardi B took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her new billboard in Paris. As seen in the photo below, the “WAP” rapper showed off a hot new bob hairstyle and posed on artificial grass surrounded by children’s toys in the self-produced campaign, which was photographed during lockdown.

On Instagram, Cardi, 27, told her nearly 75 million followers, “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” And fans were quick to congratulate her on the special achievement.

“Balenciaga mama!,” one user wrote, while another commented, “HUGE congratulations queen.” Meanwhile, another person said, “I love how it looks like [your 2-year-old daughter] Kulture is playing nearby while you laying there casually slaying the world.”

And slaying she is. Cardi looks so good in that Balenciaga gown, which appears to be falling off her shoulder in the photo. We can’t get enough!

This ad marks Cardi B’s first high-fashion campaign, and we don’t think it’ll be her last.