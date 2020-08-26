Cardi B’s Hair Makeover: She Rocks Wild Heart Pigtails & Pink Locks In New Video — See Her Look Before & After

Cardi B’s known to rock many hair colors, but her latest hair style is arguably her most wild one yet! The rapper donned two braided top knots in the shape of hearts on August 25!

Cardi B‘s latest hair transformation will make you do a double take! The Grammy winner, 27, debuted a wild, pink hairstyle on Tuesday night that featured heart-shaped, braided top knots. She shared a video to Instagram asking her millions of followers if they favored her new do’.

“Ya like my hair? Yes or no?” she asked in the camera. “Or would you guys go to the club with your hair like this?” Cardi, who wore her pink hair parted to the side, also had intricate, wavy designs around her heart-shaped top knots. It’s unclear where she was headed with her sky high hairstyle, or if it was for a secret project or photo shoot.

Cardi’s known for donning many different hair colors including, platinum blonde, red, green, blue and purple. Nonetheless, this is the first time we’ve seen the “WAP” rapper don such an outspoken do’. Her pink locks are certainly a far cry from her usual straight, brunette locks.

Though, Cardi’s used quarantine to explore many diverse hairstyles. Most recently, she sported a platinum blonde Louis Vuitton ponytail in a series of Instagram photos and videos at the end of July. She paired her look with a matching LV crop top and skirt.

Additionally, Cardi recently shared her step-by-step process to keeping her natural hair healthy. In early June, she underwent a hair treatment on her natural curls, which she also used on her 2-year-old daughter Kulture‘s hair. After spending days prepping her natural locks for a homemade avocado-based hair mask, Cardi unveiled the final product in a stunning photo.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi revealed the ingredients of her hair mask. — Avocado, argon oil, mayonnaise, olive oil, black castor oil, 2 eggs, honey, and 1 banana. She explained that mixing the ingredients in a blender helps to ensure the avocado is smooth to prevent chunks in the mask.