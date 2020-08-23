January Jones’s Pink Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Her Colorful Bob In Gorgeous Selfie — Before & After Pics

January Jones took to Instagram to debut bright pink locks and matching earrings in a stunning up-close selfie that had her fans gushing with positive compliments.

January Jones, 42, proved she can rock pink hair when she shared an eye-catching Instagram photo that showed off her newly colored locks! The actress, who is known for her blonde hair, was posing with her chin-length straight tresses, which were mostly pink but still had a blonde color at the roots, in the pic, and wore pink hoop earrings that perfectly matched her dye job. She also had her chin resting on her hand as her blue eyes looked into the camera with a serious expression.

“🌸 what a difference a day makes,” January captioned the snapshot. Once it went public, her fans responded with a bunch of supportive comments. “It looks so pretty on you!!!💕💕,” one fan wrote while another just simply wrote, “Wow.” “You are full of surprises,” a third fan responded while a fourth called the new look “magic.”

Before she shocked her followers with her hair makeover, she got attention for a stunning bikini photo on Aug. 16. In the photo, which she posted in 103 degree weather, she was wearing a dark purple two-piece while standing outside and smiling at the camera. She also wore sunglasses and still had her blonde locks but they were tied up.

January also rocked another bikini look in an Instagram pic on July 13. The photo only showed her from the mid-section and up but she wore a sparkly multi-colored swimsuit top and looked gorgeous. She also accessorized her look with a golden necklace and black sunglasses that complimented her face shape.

From the number of bikini and warm weather-themed posts January has posted on social media over the past few months, we’d say she’s definitely been enjoying summer! Since there are only a few weeks left of the season, we hope to see more awesome snapshots of the talented star!