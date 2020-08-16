See Pics
January Jones, 42, Poses In A Gorgeous Purple Bikini + 5 More Stars Showing Off Their Swimwear At Home

January Jones stunned in this sexy two-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the sunshine, revealing she was ‘literally thirsty’ in the 103 degree heat!

January Jones, 42, is staying cool! The Mad Men alum showed off her toned physique as she modeled a flirty purple bikini in her latest Instagram post, shared on Sunday, Aug. 16. “It’s 103 degrees, literally thirsty,” January captioned the post, which was taken in her backyard.  The magenta-colored bikini, which is from influencer Gigi Caruso‘s Gigi B Bikinis ($170), featured key hole cutout and tie features. January completed her look with layered gold necklaces and sunglasses, and looked like a boho babe! Below, check out some other gorgeous stars rocking their bikinis for an at-home pool day.

View this post on Instagram

It’s 103 degrees, literally thirsty 🌞

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, hasn’t stopped rocking those bikinis in quarantine! The British born actress has regularly sported various two-piece swimsuits from her namesake line Elizabeth Hurley Beach, including in a post from Saturday, Aug. 15. “Another day…. another bikini,” she captioned the image, showing off her bright read “Freya Bikini” ($168).  As always, the Royals star looked like an absolute bombshell as she showed off her toned abs and blown out brunette tresses.

View this post on Instagram

Another day…. another bikini 😉 @elizabethhurleybeach

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice, 48, had Real Housewives of New Jersey fans in a tizzy after her insanely sexy post from Aug. 1! The reality star was absolutely glowing — thanks to the self-tanning mouse from beauty brand Miami Gorgeous — as she modeled a yellow bikini by her home swimming pool. The ultra-affordable two-piece was by fast-fashion label label Zaful ($20), and featured a bandeau ruffle top and string tie bottom that put her summer-ready body on full display.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen, 46, is indisputably the quarantine bikini queen! The mom-of-four has been enjoying the spring and summer months by her scenic at-home swimming pool, rocking an array of tiny two-pieces. The Larsa Pippen Fitness founder wore a pricey Fendi two-piece ($590) along with a button down shirt from PrettyLittleThing on Aug. 7, and looked so glam. “Good Morning,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star captioned her photo, adding a honey emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning 🍯. Shirt: @prettylittlething

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, has been slaying on the ‘gram lately! She looked drop dead gorgeous in a two-piece leopard bikini on Aug. 13, adding a stylish gold body chain and cowboy hat. “Just a cowgirl and her coffee,” the High School Musical actress hilariously captioned the image, which showed her striking a pose by her pool.

View this post on Instagram

Just a cowgirl and her coffee

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods, 22, is having a “quarantini” (according to her April 26 caption, at least). The First Place Fitness founder soaked up the Los Angeles sunshine as she dipped her feet into a swimming pool this spring, showing off her beautiful curves in a peach-colored halter bikini. Jordyn added a baseball cap to shield her face from harmful UV rays, and added a bright red manicure to complete her pool-ready look.

View this post on Instagram

quarantini 🥂

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Summer isn’t over yet, so stay tuned to HollywoodLife for more of your favorite stars rocking their best bikinis!