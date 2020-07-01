Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Radiant In A ‘Glorious’ Paisley Bikini At The Beach — See Pic

Another day, another stunning swimsuit photo from Elizabeth Hurley. The gorgeous actress showed off a ‘glorious’ paisley bikini from her own swimwear line in an adorable beach photo.

Elizabeth Hurley proved once again that at 55 years old, she’s still her own greatest model. The actress and designer posed for a gorgeous photo showing off one of the new bikinis from her swimwear line, which she describes as a “glorious paisley” number. Glorious is quite the understatement. She’s positively radiant!

The tiny two-piece from Elizabeth Hurley Beach is baby blue and lavender with a triangle top. Rather than tying with strings, the top and bottom connect with gold chains. This bikini will set you back 167 bucks, but it might be worth it! Liz looks so carefree and happy in the photo, which shows her smiling and throwing her arms in the air as she stands on a beach somewhere beautiful.

As her Instagram followers know, the Austin Powers star never passes up an opportunity to post a lovely beach pic. She’s proud of her swimwear brand, and totally comfortable showing off her (flawless) figure. She has a sense of humor about it, too! She once hilariously posted a video of herself lifting tiny weights while wearing one of her signature bikinis in her garden.

“Everyday, doing a few arm exercises,” she said, laughing. She used the hashtag #lockdown as the caption. Her most glamorous photos aren’t all about swimwear, by the way. The Bedazzled star proved that she’s the Daisy Dukes queen of quarantine when she posted a photo with her stunning mother. For their meetup, Liz wore tiny denim cutoffs and a pink blouse tied beneath her chest. So cute!