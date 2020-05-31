Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In A Turquoise Blue Bikini During At-Home Photo Shoot

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned bikini body yet again! The 54-year-old stunned in the blue two piece as she enjoyed the sunny weather.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, has the ultimate bikini bod! The Brit stunned as she posed outdoors in a strapless turquoise blue bikini from her own line Elizabeth Hurley Beach on Sunday, May 31. Her toned tummy and sculpted legs were on full display as she soaked up the sunshine, with her highlighted brunette locks framing her face.

“Somewhere over the rainbow…. ,” she began her caption, referencing the gorgeous rainbow that appeared in the photo. “A #HasinaBikini waiting for you- named after one of my best friends @haseenajethmalani,” she added, shouting out her designer friend Haseena Jethmalani. The Austin Powers star added three heart emojis, along with the hashtag “#elizabethhurleybeach” and a link to her website.

Liz has proven to the ultimate quarantine bikini queen over the last two months, posting up a storm with her sexy at-home photoshoots! The Royals actress looked like a total bombshell as she rocked a revealing yellow two-piece while holding onto her SPF50 Clinique sunscreen. “English sunshine….. but with my trusty SPF 50,” she captioned the May 21 snap, adding a winky face emoji.

The Estee Lauder spokesperson mixed things up on May 24 with a sporty one-piece number, showing off her athletic body and curves. “I love a one piece and this one is heavenly,” she wrote in the caption, posing outdoors in the strapless turquoise piece featuring a sexy plunge.

Shockingly, the mom-of-one revealed that working out is not the secret to her insanely toned body back in December. When Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked her how many days a week she hits the gym, Liz shockingly responded, “None, sorry,” crediting her healthy diet: the star avoids dairy, and sticks to eating plenty of vegetables. Impressive!

The Basingstoke, England native also dished about her skincare routine, sharing her holy grail product to keep her picture perfect complexion. “I have worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything,” she said, revealing she uses the brands luxe Advanced Night Repair twice a day, every day to keep that glow.