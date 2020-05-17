Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Appears Half Her Age In Stunning Snap Of Her In A Baby Blue Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley has the Maldives on her mind! The British beauty posted a throwback pic of herself on the beach in a pretty blue bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley is yearning for the pre-quarantine days! The 54-year-old may be in lockdown with her son Damian, 18, in the UK, but the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a snap from the Maldives. In the May 17 throwback, Liz rocked a frilly, baby blue bikini as she showed off her toned abs. “No- I’m not in the Maldives, I’m weeding my rose beds in Blighty, but this was me in Feb (seems like a lifetime ago),” she captioned the throwback photo.

The model styled her dark tresses in loose, beachy waves and smized for the camera, as she donned a light smoky eye and lip gloss. “How does this woman avoid the aging process?” one fan asked in the comments section of her IG pic. We’d like to know the answer as well! Now, Elizabeth has traded sultry vacation snaps for time at home with her son. The pair recently took their dogs for a walk in the countryside as they practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just last month, The Royals actress celebrated her mother Angela Hurley‘s 80th birthday and put her toned body on display in a crop top and cut-off shorts. Liz flaunted her flat tummy and pearly whites alongside her mom, who clearly passed on her best genes to her daughter. “Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy,” the model wrote in the caption of a photo with her mom on Instagram. She added six red heart emojis and used the hashtags, “lock down birthday,” “stay home,” and “best mama.”

Meanwhile, the birthday girl appeared to be sporting a “Resort Wear” dress from Liz’s beach line. Angela wore a black swimsuit top underneath, hinting that the mother-daughter duo celebrated with a pool day at home. Despite the “lockdown” birthday festivities, the actress and her mom still enjoyed Angela’s 80th. Fans left well wishes in the comments, as well as plenty of compliments about how “stunning” Angela looks. “I have a 60 year old aunt who looks a lot older than your mummy! lol not being mean to my aunt but your family has great genetics,” one fan wrote.