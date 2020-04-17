Elizabeth Hurley Then & Now: See Gorgeous Pics Of Iconic Sex Symbol, 54, Through The Years

Elizabeth Hurley is known around the world as one of the faces of Estée Lauder, an actress, and prominent businesswoman. But before she achieved immense success, she was a young model flourishing in the spotlight! Today we take a look back at her transformation!

Elizabeth Hurley has always been an absolute stunner since she first graced the promotional pages for Estée Lauder in the mid-90s. Decades later, Elizabeth is an actress, model, and prominent businesswoman, who has maintained the same unique fashion sense and impressive figure since she broke onto the scene! In recognition of her accomplishments, we’re taking a look back at her rise to fame, and how the 54-year-old stunner still manages to do it all!

After a slightly rebellious youth growing up in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, Elizabeth was introduced to an Estée Lauder representative and she became one of the brand’s most prominent faces. To this day, Elizabeth is still associated with the brand’s products, including their perfumes. But the gorgeous model’s striking looks had already been seen on the small screen. Prior to her modeling career, Elizabeth made a number of appearances in various shows and TV movies.

One of her earliest high-profile roles came in 1994 when she starred alongside actor Sean Bean in the ITV movie Sharpe’s Enemy as Lady Farthingdale. Between her modeling and burgeoning acting career, Elizabeth went on to earn the role of Vanessa Kensington in the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. The film skyrocketed Elizabeth into the mainstream, and she remained a staple of the movies when she returned for the 1999 film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

But between her now famous roles in films and shows like Bedazzled, Gossip Girl, and The Royals, Elizabeth has also maintained a lucrative business. The actress and model has a swimwear line, perfect for Elizabeth, who loves to show off her impressive physique regularly. Elizabeth’s bikini pics are a staple of her Instagram account, and on April 14, Elizabeth let her followers know that her mind was on the beach. The throwback pic featured the stunner in a blue and white striped string bikini, beaming at the camera while she laid on the beach. It was a much needed a escape for her legions of fans, and it was quintessentially Elizabeth!

Whether she’s working the premiere carpet in a bold suit, like she did at the Rocketman premiere in May 2019, or getting her tan on in a hot bikini, Elizabeth Hurley has kept her spot as a glamorous sex symbol for decades. To see more pictures of Elizabeth’s transformation over the years, click through the gallery above!