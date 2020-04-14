Liz Hurley, 54, Provides Much-Needed Distraction In A Sexy Bikini & Admits She Wants To ‘Fall In Love’

Elizabeth Hurley knew just what her fans needed to get their minds off the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a bikini throwback pic from the beach and has admitted she wants to fall ‘madly in love’ again.

Elizabeth Hurley is self-isolating at her vast English farm in Herefordshire with her son Damian, 18, and seven other relatives and friends, including her elderly mother and aunt. But her mind was at the beach on April 14. The stunning 54-year-old provided a much-needed distraction from the deadly coronavirus for her Instagram fans. She shared a throwback pic of her laying on sugary white sand while wearing a teeny string bikini from her swimwear collection.

The two-piece featured horizontal blue and white stripes for the perfect nautical effect, even though Liz was beachside. Her flat tummy and enviable cleavage were on display, showing again how she just does not age! She has the body of a woman in her 20’s. Liz rocked tinted aviator shades and a big smile in the Instagram stories pic. Once again she proved to be the perfect spokeswoman for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand.

Elizabeth says she hopes she won’t have to still be modeling her swimwear line when she’s in her 60’s, even though she wants to keep her killer body at that age. “I sincerely hope not. I’ll definitely still wear it though,” she told Hello! magazine in an Apr. 12 interview. Liz is also ready to start dating again when the coronavirus restrictions are finally lifted. “I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives. Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she told the publication.

For now, Elizabeth’s just happy to be outside gardening and planting veggie seeds so she’ll have fresh vegetables in a few months. After her bikini IG story, she posted a pic kneeling next to her garden wearing a navy and white striped top and green pants. She had a big smile on her face, which was awash in sunshine. She wrote on the pic, “Sweet pea seedlings going in…no frost please #stayhome.”

Liz has been enjoying her time in her garden while under lockdown. “Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she tells Hello! “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools’, which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m okay with everything.”