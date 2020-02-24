See Pic
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shows Off Toned Abs In Purple Bikini — Pic

SplashNews
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay)Elizabeth Hurley'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER”Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
Elizabeth Hurley, is seen at Good Morning America. . 12 Dec 2019 Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley, Good Morning America. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA567201_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elizabeth Hurley 'Rocketman' film premiere, London, UK - 20 May 2019
***NO WEB USEAGES PERMITTED*** English model and actress Liz Hurley is pictured in a sexy bikini and red swimsuit relaxing on a yacht with her husband Arun Nayar. Liz looked stunning as she bathed in the Formentera sun. Pictured: Ref: SPL3085406 040810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans in a new Instagram photo that helped her proudly show off her abs by wearing a flattering purple bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, looked half her age in a new incredible photo she shared to her swimwear Instagram page on Feb. 23 and fans can’t stop complimenting it! The gorgeous actress can be seen standing on a beach and smiling as she showed off her toned abs while wearing a purple bikini that included a strapless top in the pic and the caption promoted the piece which was from her own collection Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth’s new photo brought on a plethora of comments that proved many were impressed by her youthful beauty and fit body. “Dam Elizabeth looking good dam good ❤️❤️❤️,” one comment read. “Just gorgeous Liz those 20 something year olds don’t have sh*t on you . Timeless beauty,” another read. “Purple has never looked so good,” a third fan commented.

This isn’t the first time Elizabeth has shown off her figure in a bikini. She often posts eye-catching pics on her Instagram page and they wow every time. Before her latest photo in the purple piece, the English talent posed in a red bikini while spending time in a hot tub on Jan. 24 and after that, she posed by a tree in a white bikini during her vacation in the Maldives on Feb. 21.

Elizabeth doesn’t just impress in swimsuits though. She knows how to make an appearance in all kinds of fashion, including the black sequin jacket she wore with nothing underneath in an Instagram snapshot from Dec. 2019 and in the white low-cut dress she wore in another Instagram snapshot in late Jan.

We look forward to seeing what other stylish outfit Elizabeth shows off next!