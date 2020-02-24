Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans in a new Instagram photo that helped her proudly show off her abs by wearing a flattering purple bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, looked half her age in a new incredible photo she shared to her swimwear Instagram page on Feb. 23 and fans can’t stop complimenting it! The gorgeous actress can be seen standing on a beach and smiling as she showed off her toned abs while wearing a purple bikini that included a strapless top in the pic and the caption promoted the piece which was from her own collection Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth’s new photo brought on a plethora of comments that proved many were impressed by her youthful beauty and fit body. “Dam Elizabeth looking good dam good ❤️❤️❤️,” one comment read. “Just gorgeous Liz those 20 something year olds don’t have sh*t on you . Timeless beauty,” another read. “Purple has never looked so good,” a third fan commented.

This isn’t the first time Elizabeth has shown off her figure in a bikini. She often posts eye-catching pics on her Instagram page and they wow every time. Before her latest photo in the purple piece, the English talent posed in a red bikini while spending time in a hot tub on Jan. 24 and after that, she posed by a tree in a white bikini during her vacation in the Maldives on Feb. 21.

Elizabeth doesn’t just impress in swimsuits though. She knows how to make an appearance in all kinds of fashion, including the black sequin jacket she wore with nothing underneath in an Instagram snapshot from Dec. 2019 and in the white low-cut dress she wore in another Instagram snapshot in late Jan.

We look forward to seeing what other stylish outfit Elizabeth shows off next!