Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Strips Down To A Bikini After Arriving In Maldives — See Hot New Pic

Elizabeth Hurley continues to elude Father Time. The 54-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a tiny white bikini while on vacation in the Maldives.

Elizabeth Hurley continues to be the best spokesmodel for her swimwear brand. The 54-year-old is still drinking from the fountain of youth as she donned a strapless white bikini during a vacation to the Maldives. The top showed off some of her sexy cleavage, while the bottoms tied together with strings on both of her hips. Her tiny waist, flat abs and toned legs were on display in the Feb. 21 Instagram photo. This woman is seriously aging in reverse.

Elizabeth is seen resting her arm against a tree in a leafy setting. She has on a light layer of makeup, including a pink lip, rosy cheeks and a dark liner that makes her green eyes absolutely pop. Her hair is styled in beachy waves, so even if she didn’t go for a dip in the Indian Ocean, it sure looks like she did. As usual, her youthful looking face is completely wrinkle free.

“Hello, from the glorious Maldives,” Liz captioned the sultry pic. She noted that her bikini was from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line of swimwear, and she also tagged that she’s staying at the Cheval Blanc Randheli. The resort describes itself on its Instagram page as, “An idyllic 46-villa haven where the breathtaking Maldivian landscape meets stunning, modern craftsmanship” Sweet!

As usual, Liz’s fans went absolutely wild for the pic in the comments section. User mersault wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the world!!” while fan Robert wrote, “Stunning as always.” A person who goes by the handle neverhurtstoask had actually just visited the same resort and told Elizabeth, “Jealous- was there a little while ago and it’s beautiful like you 🌹,” while fan micha commented, “OMG.You’re a Dream!!! Soooooooo Beautiful!!! Have a nice and lucky Day 🌹 🌹 🌹.” User dano told her, “More beautiful with every new picture,” and many fans left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis.