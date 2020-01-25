Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In Nothing But A Red Hot Bikini & Fans Go Nuts — ‘You Literally Do Not Age’

Elizabeth Hurley is red hot in her latest Instagram snap that shows the legendary beauty posing in a gorgeous red bikini!

Can we all just agree that Elizabeth Hurley will always be smoking hot? The 54-year-old actress, yeah that’s right 54, blessed fans on Friday, Jan. 24 when she shared another amazing photo of herself modeling a bikini from her company Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She stunned everyone in her red string bikini as she hung out with an inflatable pink pool flamingo and straddled the edge of a hot tub. The gold chain details on the suit glistened in the stunning golden hour pic and Elizabeth kept makeup to a minimum, allowing her natural beauty and the boldness of her outfit to do all the talking.

Many were quick to blow up the comments section of the sultry post. Tons of fans, of course, left heart or fire emojis while others took the time to express how they felt about Elizabeth’s poolside pic. One follower hilariously said, “If it wasn’t for the sun I would swear you were a vampire all ageless and s***,” while another chimed in and said, “Still beautiful. Epitome of classy lady.” Photographer Damon Baker summed up exactly how all of us were feeling and simply said, “Gorge.” Clearly, this look was a hit!

This isn’t the first time Elizabeth has shown off her amazing bikini body. On Sunday, Dec. 15, Liz was pictured dipping her toes in a lavish pool as she rocked a navy and white striped nautical Elizabeth Hurley Beach Marseilles ensemble. The mother-of-one enjoyed a day by the pool just after she shocked fans with an interesting workout admission. In a new interview discussing her role as badass Morgan le Fay in Hulu’s last season of Marvel’s Runaway, Liz admitted that “exercise, per se” isn’t the reason behind her extremely fit physique. And, it’s quite interesting.

“I don’t really do any exercise per se, but I’m extremely active,” she told ABC News‘ Amy Robach on Good Morning America in an interview published on December 13. “Because for me, I’ve always found when you look around the best bodies are manual laborers when they’re young — before they start drinking too much beer, or eating too much fast food,” she explained.

“They just have the best bodies, much better than the bodies that go to the gym, Because instead of people picking on certain muscles, they’re busy, they’re bending the stretching, they’re carrying they’re moving. Everything they’re doing is contributing to the body beautiful,” Liz continued. “So I try and do as much manual labor as I physically can.”