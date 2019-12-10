Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Reveals How She Stays Looking Ageless Without Ever Working Out

Despite looking like she hasn’t aged a day in years, Elizabeth Hurley insists that she does NOT workout — but she does have a few tricks up her sleeve, which she revealed during her Dec. 9 ‘WWHL’ interview.

At 54 years old, Elizabeth Hurley truly looks better than ever, and Andy Cohen dug deep to find out her beauty secrets when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 9. Elizabeth has previously revealed that she does not workout to keep her body in shape, and she reiterated this fact during the WWHL appearance. When Andy asked her how many days a week she exercises, Elizabeth replied, “None. Sorry.” Must be nice, right!? The talk show host then asked the actress what she does if she ever gets a zit, and when she struggled to answer, he joked, “You don’t [get zits], do you?” In response, Elizabeth let out a sheepish giggle.

Next up, Andy asked Elizabeth about her daily skincare routine, and she admitted, “That I do a LOT of.” She explained, “I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything.” As for her go-to product that she can’t live without? It’s an Estee Lauder serum called Advanced Night Repair, which she said she’s been using twice a day, every day, for 25 years.

When it comes to Elizabeth’s diet, she revealed that she doesn’t tend to eat many dairy products, and she finds that vegetables serve her body best. The actress is often sharing photos of herself in bikinis and swimsuits on Instagram, and it’s no secret that her body is on-POINT, so these certainly seem like some good diet trends to follow!

For her WWHL appearance, Elizabeth looked absolutely stunning in a sequined pink dress, which showed off her toned legs. She paired the look with super high, silver heels, and styled her hair in waves. Check out the interview above!