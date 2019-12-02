Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shows Off Her Insanely Fit Figure In Sexy Bikini 

Elizabeth Hurley is still rocking bikinis in December and we’re not complaining! The actress showed off her fit physique in a green two-piece on December 2, while promoting her beachwear Black Friday sale!

Elizabeth Hurley and bikinis are a package deal! The actress, 54, showed off her flat tummy and toned arms and legs in a new swimsuit snap on Instagram, December 3. In promotion of the last day of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Black Friday sale, she treated her one million plus followers to a smiling photo of her rocking the line’s “Honey Bikini” — a pale green string bikini with gold hardware. and bikinis are a package deal! The actress, 54, showed off her flat tummy and toned arms and legs in a new swimsuit snap on Instagram, December 3. In promotion of the last day of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Black Friday sale, she treated her one million plus followers to a smiling photo of her rocking the line’s “Honey Bikini” — a pale green string bikini with gold hardware. The outdoor photo featured Elizabeth standing in front of a wall of greenery with her left hand grabbing onto a tree branch. She let her blonde-highlighted brunette locks down in front of her. The actress, who portrayed Kill Bill for Halloween , rocked what appeared to be a fresh face. Two days prior to her latest post, Elizabeth showed off her fit physique in a another bikini snap to promote her big (40 percent off) Black Friday sale. This time, she bared her bod in a cleavage-baring black two-piece with a center tie. The Hollywood vet posed out in the sunlight in front of a lavish infinity pool with a fountain.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley)

While the actress is no stranger to swimwear — as most of her Instagram contains photos of her in various suits — Elizabeth’s fans can’t get enough of her swim snaps. And, neither can we! The comments sections of her posts also include endless compliments and questions about her diet and fitness routines.

Lucky for fans, Liz has shared her health secrets, and they’re actually attainable habits that are affordable. The bikini designer’s health “secret” is really a combination of three simple things — “Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities,” she told Women’s Health in an interview published in October 2018.

Elizabeth starts her day with two mugs of warm water first thing in the morning, she told the magazine. Breakfast consists of a bowl of Greek yogurt, a banana, and a little bit of honey, followed by lunch, which is usually a bowl of vegetable soup (after her workout). Lastly, her go-to dinner meal consists of grilled chicken and “lots and lots and lots” of vegetables, she said.

As for her workouts? — Liz doesn’t do anything too strenuous, despite looking incredible fit. Her workouts mostly include daily walks and lots of stretching. Her 30-minute walks, which are usually outdoors with her pups, are “just fast enough to get my heart rate up,” she told Women’s Health. Liz also enjoys the occasional yoga or Pilates session.