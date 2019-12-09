Elizabeth Hurley looked so sultry, posing in nothing but a scarlet, satin sheet as her Instagram follower count soared with new fans keeping up with the celeb!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is ringing in the holidays — and her newfound Instagram follower count — with a sexy new post! The British celeb took to her social media platform on Dec. 8, showing off her glowing skin and stunning blue eyes, while wearing nothing but a scarlet red bed sheet. Elizabeth, who was seated on the floor for the snap, looked positively glowing as she captioned the pic, “I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red, is by far and away my favourite shade. And perfect for Xmas ❤️.” She looked so beautiful draped in the crimson color, but it’s nothing shocking for fans of the multi-hyphenate celeb.

Elizabeth always looks so incredibly confident when showing off her toned figure, and did so again on Dec. 2! The Austin Powers star flaunted her toned core and built arms and legs in a swimsuit snap she posted to Instagram. In promotion of the last day of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Black Friday sale, she treated her one million plus followers to a smiling photo of her rocking the line’s “Honey Bikini” — a pale green string bikini with gold hardware. Elizabeth looked truly radiant with the tropical background, but there was more where that pic came from!

Of course, Elizabeth’s figure looks good in practically everything, and she proved that once again on Nov. 29. The actress posted a snap of herself, donned in a glittering green dress by Retrofete in quasi-celebration of Thanksgiving Day. “Being English, we don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, but we still like sparkly dresses and cuddling our friends and family,” she captioned the snap. Elizabeth looked picture perfect in her sequin garb, and the dress accentuated her figure perfectly with a one-shoulder strap.

Fans of Elizabeth love how her fashion has changed over the years and love to see her current style chronicled on her social media! Still, her latest post simply showed off her gorgeous, natural beauty with her recent accrual of over one million followers! As the holidays near closer, fans cannot wait to see what she will wear and post next!