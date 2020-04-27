Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Proves She’s The Daisy Duke Queen Of Quarantine In Tiny Shorts & Crop Top

Elizabeth Hurley, can you teach us your age-defying ways? The actress showed off her smooth complexion and fit physique in a new photo with her mother, who just turned 80! And, it’s evident that the Hurley’s have great genetics!

Elizabeth Hurley continues to impress, one ab-baring photo at a time. The Royals actress, 54, celebrated her mother Angela Hurley‘s 80th birthday on Sunday, April 27, and put her toned body on display in a crop top and cut-off shorts. Liz flaunted her flat tummy and pearly whites alongside her mom, who clearly passed on her best genes to her daughter.

“Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy,” the model wrote in the caption of a photo with her mom on Instagram. She added six red heart emojis and used the hashtags, “lock down birthday,” “stay home,” and “best mama.” Meanwhile, the birthday girl appeared to be sporting a “Resort Wear” dress from Liz’s beach line. Angela wore a black swimsuit top underneath, hinting that the mother-daughter duo celebrated with a pool day at home.

Despite the “lockdown” birthday festivities, the actress and her mom still enjoyed Angela’s 80th. Fans left well wishes in the comments, as well as plenty of compliments about how “stunning” Angela looks. “I have a 60 year old aunt who looks a lot older than your mummy! lol not being mean to my aunt but your family has great genetics,” one fan wrote.

(Photo credit: Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

“Definitely can see where you get your natural beauty,” one commenter directed at Liz. Another fan added, “You both look fabulous!”