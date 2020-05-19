Elizabeth Hurley proved she’s staying fit in ‘lockdown’ when she shared a gorgeous video of herself happily lifting two weights while showing off her incredible figure in a pink and white bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is making sure to stay active during her time in quarantine and she’s looking absolutely fantastic while doing so! The British actress shared a new video to her Instagram account on May 19 and it showed her getting a workout in while spending time in her home garden. In the clip, she is wearing a pink and white bikini and smiling while lifting two small hot pink weights above her head in the sun. She then looks at the camera and says, “Everyday, doing a few arm exercises.”

The beauty used a series of hashtags and tags in the caption for the video. “#lockdown #eveningsun #birdsong @elizabethhurleybeach #kashmirbikini,” the caption read, with one referring to her swimwear ling, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Once the epic post was shared, Elizabeth’s followers were quick to compliment her, which isn’t too surprising considering she truly looks half her age! “Oh wow,what a figure!🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote while another enthusiastically replied with, “Elizabeth you look fantastic! I would definitely love to work out with you!! ❤️”

Before Elizabeth’s latest workout video, she shared a stunning photo of herself that was taken in Feb. In the pic, which was posted on May 17, she is standing and posing in front of the ocean in a frilly baby blue bikini that has a strapless top. “No- I’m not in the Maldives, I’m weeding my rose beds in Blighty, but this was me in Feb (seems like a lifetime ago),” she wrote in the caption for the amazing snapshot.

Elizabeth is no stranger to looking young and impressing others so her latest posts are almost expected by now! Still, we love seeing them whenever she decides to share, and time and time again, they continue to bring on the inspiration for many of her followers!