Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Soaks Up The Sun & 82-Degree U.K. Heatwave In New Bikini Pics With Her ‘Trusty SPF 50’

Elizabeth Hurley is truly ageless! The stunning star posed in a yellow bikini and shared her secret to maintaining her youthful skin, while sunbathing during the recent heatwave in the U.K.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, has been the face of Estée Lauder since the mid-90s and decades later she’s still representing for the beauty brand. On Thursday, May 21, The Royals star shared a bikini pic on her Instagram page and it’s hard to believe she’ll turn 55 next month. The brunette beauty, who first shot to fame when she began dating Hugh Grant, 59, in the early-90’s, has maintained her youthful glow by using her “trusty SP50” sunscreen.

In the gorgeous snap Elizabeth’s flawless figure is on full display as she models a yellow string bikini from her eponymous swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She’s clutching a tube of Clinique, by Estée Lauder, sunscreen close to her chest. In her caption she makes it clear that she’s enjoying the unseasonably warm U.K. weather and keeping her skin safe with a protective layer of sunscreen. Beside her pic she wrote: “English sunshine….. but with my trusty SPF 50.”

Elizabeth clearly takes great care of her skin, but how else does she stay looking so young and healthy? When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in December 2019 she revealed that she eats a ton of veggies and avoids dairy products. She also revealed that although she has a very fit physique, she actually does not work out. When Andy asked her how many days a week she exercises, Elizabeth replied, “None. Sorry.” Not fair!

Considering how great Elizabeth looks it’s no shock that she’s has zero fears about turning 55 on June 10. In fact, a source close to the Austin Powers babe previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s looking forward to the milestone.

“With a birthday around the corner she isn’t feeling bad for herself one bit, she wants to be as healthy for it as possible and in as amazing shape as one can be,” the source told HL.

“She likes defying the odds and the way she looks and maintains it is something she never takes for granted,” our source explained. “She loves always proving people wrong and looking good doing it. Now who doesn’t want to be in their twenties but turning 55 is going to be awesome and something to look forward to.”