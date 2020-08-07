See Pic
Larsa Pippen, 46, Looks Chic In Nothing But A $590 Fendi String Bikini In New Sexy Photo

Evening/Weekend Editor

Larsa Pippen proved she’s once again the bikini queen of summer! The mom-of-four slayed in Fendi logo two-piece, paired with an open button down shirt.

There’s no bikini that Larsa Pippen, 46, can’t rock. She sported a super sexy Fendi two-piece — featuring the brand’s iconic beige FF “Zucca” logo originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld — in her latest photo shared on Friday, Aug. 7. “Good Morning,” she captioned the snap, modeling the pricey $590 swimsuit. Adding a honey emoji, she also wrote, “Shirt: @prettylittlething” tagging the popular UK-based fast-fashion brand that she often sports.

Good Morning 🍯. Shirt: @prettylittlething

Opting to go barefoot, she kept her honey highlighted hair in a J.Lo-style top knot bun and added a luxe cuban-link necklace to the ensemble. Larsa also accessorized her glam, pool-ready look with a unique pair of black bedazzled shades to protect her eyes. She finished her look with a pretty pink pedicure and manicure, which is also a go-to for makeup mogul Kylie Jenner! “Beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan gushed. “Good morning beautiful..,” and “love that Fendi gurl!” others commented. They can say that again!

My morning workout today 20 laps in the pool

Larsa has been slaying her bikini game on Instagram since quarantine began, showing off her insanely toned body in an array of swimsuits! Back in April, the former Real Housewives of Miami star sported a sporty electric blue two-piece by Australian label White Fox. Featuring a bandeau top and bottom, the swimsuit rocked the White Fox logo on the black straps of the sexy number. She was back at it again on May 12, modeling a yellow bikini by TJ Swim. “Cherish the day,” Larsa wrote in her caption, keeping her highlighted hair down and adding a pair of sunglasses by trendy label Veux.

Quick Ab workout on #larsapippenfitness

The PrettyLittleThing ambassador has been actively working on her bikini body with her newest venture, Larsa Pippen Fitness! In her videos, Larsa has been showing her followers how she keeps her derrière and abs toned. “I’ve been cooking up some abs, it’s amazing how your body responds! Tag me if you’re on a fitness journey,” Scottie Pippen‘s ex in June, later sharing videos of her full body and quick 10-minute ab workouts.