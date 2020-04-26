Larsa Pippen Debuts Her New Doggy While Stunning In A Bright Green Bikini

Larsa Pippen is the quarantine bikini queen! The sexy mama of four showed off her toned body as she introduced her adorable new puppy named Cruz.



Larsa Pippen, 45, is perfection! The Middle Eastern beauty put her sexy curves and fit body on full display in a two-piece green string bikini by Australian label VDM. “Meet my baby Cruz,” she captioned the sweet photo posted on April 25, introducing her adorable new dog to the world! Little Cruz — who she confirmed in the comments is a multi-poo — was absolutely adorable as he snuggled up against his mom! Her kids Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 12 are going to be so thrilled with the new family addition, and we can’t wait to see more photos of the pup.

The Chicago native was soaking up the sun as she posed outside and revealed her gorgeous scenic view of the crisp blue sky and luscious green trees. Four gray pool chairs could be seen behind her, perfect for Larsa and her family to get their tanning game on. As always, her glam was on point as the former Real Housewives of Miami stars’ highlighted hair glowed in the photo, and fell part way down her back. Larsa finished her pool-ready look with a chic pair of black sunglasses.

Larsa has been absolutely killing it with her sexy pics in quarantine, and is the undisputed bikini queen. The mom-of-four slayed it yet again in a post from April 21, showing off her toned figure in a sporty blue two-piece by Australian label White Fox. The flirty bikini featured extra straps emblazoned with the brand’s logo, as well as peek-a-boo cut outs on the side of the bandeau top. Larsa simply captioned the video with a blue heart as The Weeknd‘s “In Your Eyes” off his new album After Hours played in the background.

She once again showed off her perfect figure and golden tan in a flirty snap taken by her 12-year-old daughter Sophia on April 11. With her hair in a high half pony-tail, Larsa opted for a classic black string bikini as she posed with her arms in the air. “Photo cred: @sophiapippen33,” she captioned the image.

Outside of working on her tan, Larsa has been keeping busy in quarantine and revealed she made homemade pumpkin pies on April 26! Using a pre-made crust, she gave her 1.9 million followers a peek at the delicious mixed filling — posting that she made three pies in total. Delicious!