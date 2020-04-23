Larsa Pippen continued to brighten our self-isolation days with a new post on her Instagram, featuring the beauty posing for a mirror selfie while wearing a blue string bikini!

Larsa Pippen has officially become the queen of bikini posts during quarantine! The stunning mother-of-four, 45, took to her Instagram on April 22 to share yet another sexy snap. In the clip, the former Real Housewives Of Miami star posed up in front of a mirror while The Weeknd‘s new track “In Your Eyes” from his album After Hours played in the background. Larsa was completely makeup free for the post, showing off her impressively toned figure. Her abs were front and center in the clip, which were expertly highlighted by her White Fox blue string bikini. The TV personality’s strong legs and arms were also featured, as Larsa proved that age is only a number when it comes to her physique!

Of course, as the queen of bikini posts, Larsa has kept her nearly two million followers completely satisfied with the number of throwback and new images she’s shared with them! In a March 24 throwback post, Larsa confessed that she “can’t wait” to get back to the beach once the social distancing and lockdown measurements due to the COVID-19 outbreak are finally lifted. In this particular image, Larsa posed like a gorgeous bikini-clad goddess on the sand, showing off her flawless figure while wearing a White Fox two-piece. “My happy place, I can’t wait to get back,” she captioned the image.

Larsa’s bikini posts have brightened the days of her many followers. And she’s kept her posts up-to-date with new images, as well. On March 28, Larsa fashioned a bright, neon green bikini top for a selfie she shared with her legions of fans. The post, which featured Larsa’s hair pulled up in a high ponytail while wearing sunglasses, totally showed off the gorgeous star’s tan, as she basked in the sun. “The sun never stops shining,” she thoughtfully reminded her followers in the caption to her post.

If it wasn’t official before, it definitely is now! Larsa is truly the queen of bikini pics and, much like her fans, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!