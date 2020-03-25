Larsa Pippen, 45, Poses In A Bikini & Admits She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Back To The Beach

Larsa Pippen gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come when she’s finally allowed to hit the beach again, posting a throwback of herself in the tiniest bikini!

She’s stuck inside, but Larsa Pippen is dreaming of blue skies and sandy beaches. The stunner posted a sultry throwback pic to Instagram on March 24, showing her flexing in a tiny bikini at her “happy place,” the beach. “I can’t wait to get back,” she captioned the photo. Larsa’s two-piece from Wild Fox features a barely-there triangle top and high-cut briefs. You can’t see it from the back, but the swimsuit is definitely a thong, and it highlighted her killer abs and toned thighs. She accessorized with a simple strand necklace and those small sunglasses that were all the rage last year.

Can you believe that Larsa’s actually 45 years old? This beauty is positively ageless. Her comments section blew up after she posted this. “Goddamn Mama! Do you know what you’re workin with? You just made my day, hell, my week! Damn!!”, one devoted and delighted fan wrote. She’s passing her time while social distancing amid the pandemic by sharing hot photos on Instagram — basically what she does when she’s not self-isolated — and each one is better than the last. A week before dropping her latest throwback, The Real Housewives of Miami alum posted a photo of herself wearing a blue string bikini while lounging in the sand.

She captioned the post, “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” Endlessly scrolling through her Instagram, duh.

It’s not just bikini pics, either. Larsa served her fans some more sexiness when she posed in a skintight, grey jumpsuit and sneakers on Instagram, while showing off her red Ferrari. The outfit was courtesy of PrettyLittleThing and Chanel, but the getup definitely seemed inspired by BFF Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs aesthetic.