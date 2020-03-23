Larsa Pippen, 45, Poses In Front Of A Ferrari In A Curve-Hugging Outfit

Meet your new ‘neighborhood watch!’ Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram to share a brand new snap of herself, wearing a skintight grey PrettyLittleThing jumpsuit and posing in front of a red Ferrari!

Larsa Pippen was more than ready to patrol the streets and make sure everyone is safe and inside during the Coronavirus crisis. The mother-of-four, 45, took to her Instagram on March 22 and shared a new image of herself posing in front of a luxurious red Ferrari. Larsa sported a monochromatic, skintight grey jumpsuit by PrettyLittleThing, and carried the grey hues into her accessories and footwear. She fashioned a pair of Fendi sneakers along with a small backpack by Chanel to complete her sexy, fashionable look. With her hair done up in a high ponytail and wearing sunglass, Larsa took casual loungewear to a whole new level. “Neighborhood watch,” she captioned the image.

But when Larsa isn’t moonlighting as her neighborhood’s safeguard, the beauty has been spending her time on social media sharing some throwbacks to keep the positivity going during this uncertain time. On March 19, Larsa shared a gorgeous throwback snap of herself lounging on the beach while wearing a sexy blue string bikini. Larsa’s hair was done in long braids that went far past her waist and she sported a pair of blue sunglasses to compliment the look. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” Larsa captioned the image.

Of course, that wasn’t the only throwback posted Larsa posted during her time in self-isolation. On March 10, the former Real Housewives of Miami star shared with her fans that she was feeling pretty “home sick” when she posted a picture of herself posing on a boat in a black string bikini. Larsa looked truly stunning and sun-kissed as the Miami skyline and crystal blue water and open sky totally framed her perfectly.

Larsa has a penchant for making any moment as fashionable as ever. And even amidst the Coronavirus crisis, she is still looking her absolute best as she navigates this trying time with her family. Regardless if it’s a throwback image or a new pic, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!