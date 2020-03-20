Larsa Pippen, 45, Posts Sexy Blue Bikini Pic While ‘Imagining’ Being At The Beach As She Stays Home

Larsa Pippen is ‘staying home’ and reminiscing on better times. The beauty took to her Instagram and shared a throwback snap of herself lounging on the beach in a sexy blue bikini for all of her followers to see!

While staying at home in self-isolation, Larsa Pippen took the time to remember happier, brighter, and beachier days! The 45-year-old stunner took to her Instagram on March 19 and posted a throwback image of herself wearing a sexy blue string bikini. Larsa totally posed up on the sand as the crystal blue water washed over her. She sported long blonde braids and a pair of thick blue sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun. The former Real Housewives of Miami star’s toned body was on full display in the image, too. “Staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach. What are u guys doing to stay entertained?” Larsa captioned the image.

While some fans did let Larsa know what they were up to during the recommended self-isolation and social distancing time to derail the spread of COVID-19, a string of fans also left compliments for Larsa to find on the throwback pic! And Larsa has been posting some great photos from the past in recent weeks! On March 10, Larsa took to her Instagram to share another pic from her past. In this particular photo, Larsa donned a black string bikini and posed near the edge of a luxurious boat. The Miami skyline, water, and sky made the perfect backdrop for Larsa’s photo, as she captioned the pic, “Home sick #miami.”

But as fans know all too well, it’s not just bikinis that Larsa can rock like no other. The mother-of-four often shows off her amazing style for all of her nearly 2 million followers to see, and on March 9, she did just that with her monochromatic black outfit! Larsa wore a puffy black jacket with a LBD and thigh-high boots to complete the look. The outfit was put together by stylist King Cartier and each piece was from her favorite brand PrettyLittleThing!

Whether she’s throwing it back or dressing up for a night out, Larsa always manages to look her best for any given occasion! As self distancing and self-isolation continue to become the new normal for the time being, we cannot wait to see more throwback pics from Larsa in the near future!