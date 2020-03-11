See Pic
Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Black Bikini In Throwback Photo & Admits She’s ‘Homesick’ For Miami

Larsa Pippen was an absolute boat beauty in her latest throwback Instagram post she shared, featuring the mother-of-four rocking a black string bikini in sunny Miami!

Larsa Pippen always looks flawless. And she look stunning, once again, in a post that she made to Instagram on March 10! In the image, Larsa looked practically ageless, posing in a black string bikini near the edge of a luxurious boat. Running her hands through her hair, Larsa gave the camera a sultry look as the Miami skyline framed her image along with the crystal blue water and stunning sky. “Home sick #miami,” Larsa captioned the photo.

While the former Real Housewives Of Miami star was surely missing the city that she loves, she’s truly been thriving and flaunting her flair for fashion since her days on reality TV. Ever since her time on the show, Larsa has continued to show off her flawless, fun and flirty style! Only a few days prior to her Miami throwback, Larsa shared a photo of herself dressed up with her own take on the Little Black Dress! The outfit, designed by Pretty Little Thing looked immaculate on Larsa, partnering the look with an oversized black coat and thigh high black boots! With her makeup totally done and her hair styled with soft waves, Larsa looked ready for a night on the town! “entire outfit” Larsa captioned the photo with a black heart.

But working a black ensemble isn’t limited to just her late night outfits, as her recent throwback proves. On Feb. 28, Larsa showed off her “beach baby” side by donning another black bikini and shooting the camera a fierce look. Larsa looked positively sun-kissed in her black bikini, showing off her toned backside near the edge of the boat. The glistening blue water framed around Larsa perfectly and truly brought out her tan! “Beach baby 4L” she captioned the photo, harkening back to those Miami days.

Home sick #miami

It’s so clear that Miami has a special place in Larsa’s heart. The beauty brings out her hot Miami flair to any ensemble she sports and always looks so incredible doing so! We cannot wait to see what she sports next and shares with her followers!