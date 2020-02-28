Just in time for spring break, Larsa Pippen gave fans beachwear inspiration in a black bikini perfect for boating, lounging and partying in!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is a “beach baby” for life! That’s what the gorgeous Real Housewives of Miami alum declared underneath her bikini photo on Instagram on Feb. 28, and no one could dispute that title. Larsa sizzled in a black string bikini, which accentuated her impressive backside. The mother of four rocked square shield sunglasses for an extra touch of glamour, which fit the mood, seeing that she was standing on a lavish yacht!

It’s unclear when the photo was snapped, but Larsa sported the same braids she rocked in Turks and Caicos with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and other gal pals in May of 2019! The getaway later aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October of that year, and one fan made this connection underneath Larsa’s comments section. “Love your hair just watched the ep of the Kardashian’s of u guys in Turks n ur hair was like this literally last night Lolol,” the follower wrote underneath Larsa’s Friday post.

Larsa really is a beach baby — no, the beach queen. This February, she posed for two professional photos in swimwear sets from fast fashion giant Pretty Little Thing. We were especially obsessed with a nautical-themed bikini and pool kimono she modeled for one of the pictures, which you can see here!

In addition to bikinis, mini dresses are also Larsa’s forte. The KUWTK guest star looked like she was transported to a ’70s party in the Hollywood Hills in a striped Ronny Kobo dress on Feb. 20, but Larsa was actually attending Paris Hilton’s 39th birthday party. HollywoodLife has rounded up nine more times Larsa looked just as glamorous in a mini dress, just in case you need even more fashion inspiration from Larsa’s closet.