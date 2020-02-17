Larsa Pippen, 45, Stuns In A Sexy Gold Bikini & Fans Think She Looks ‘Beautiful’ — See Pic

It may be the middle of winter, but it’s always bikini season somewhere, or so says Larsa Pippen! The mom-of-four sizzled in a luxe gold bikini and looked half her age.

Larsa Pippen knows how to work a bikini! The former reality star absolutely stunned in a gold patterned swimsuit in her new Instagram photo. The 45-year-old took to her social media on Feb. 16 to share a sizzling snap of herself wearing the luxe bikini which showed off her super toned abs and long legs. She wore a matching floor-length, long-sleeve shawl, over the top of her swimsuit and styled her hair in loose, bouncy waves. Her makeup looked absolutely flawless as she opted for her signature look, which included a nude lip and dark, smoky eyeshadow. It’s clear the mom-of-four truly pays attention to detail and she even sported a fresh mani-pedi with white nail polish on both her fingers and toes. Larsa captioned the snap, which was taken in the middle of winter, “It’s always bikini season.” We love that! Fans were quick to note how incredible she appeared, with many commenting that she simply looked “beautiful”.

“You are just perfect,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Versace Versace,” clearly noting that the luxe bikini was reminiscent of the designer brand’s style. Hundreds of others dropped heart eye emojis and fire emojis in the comments section — and it’s not hard to see why! Larsa loves to mix it up when it comes to fashion, and whether she’s in a bikini or a ball gown, she always looks fabulous! She recently showed off her amazing figure in a sparkling strapless dress with a left thigh-high slit. She stepped out at the Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection launch party on Jan. 21 which was also attended by Khloe Kardashian. Larsa certainly made sure to put her best foot forward in silver open-toe stilettos with three front straps, while carrying a bedazzled clutch.

In January, Larsa admitted she’s ready to find “the one” after undergoing a tough personal transition. On November 2, 2018, after roughly two decades together, Larsa and her former husband, Scottie Pippen, 54, announced that they were getting a divorce — and this time it was for good. The former NBA star and Larsa had quite a tumultuous relationship in the last few years of their marriage. The couple had seemingly called it quits in 2016, when they released a statement saying, “After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.”

Of course, the couple did their best to come to a reconciliation, but it wasn’t meant to last. The pair share four children together — Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 11 — and have been committed to co-parenting them since their split. But after months of healing, it appears Larsa is really putting herself out there, and fans are loving every new snap that comes with her fresh lease on life!