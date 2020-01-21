Larsa Pippen, 45, Stuns In Black Sequined Gown & Confesses She’s ‘Looking For The One’

Larsa Pippen was brilliant in black, donning a gorgeous sequined gown for a mirror selfie that she posted to Instagram for her over one-and-a-half million followers to see!

There’s really nothing that Larsa Pippen, 45, can’t pull off, but she may have outdone herself this time! The TV personality looked positively breathtaking in her latest pic she shared to Instagram on Jan. 20. In the glamorous mirror selfie, Larsa fashioned a black sequined gown with intricate pattern and detail throughout. The dress featured a dramatic, wide slit running up Larsa’s thigh, as well as a plunging neckline down her chest. The skirt portion of the dress appeared to be quite sheer, showing off the detail of the gown in the back. Larsa opted for a low-key look beyond her dress, choosing to wear strappy heels, which showed off her white pedicure. To top off the look, Larsa’s hair was done straight and down with a side part and her makeup brought out her best features! Larsa captioned the snap, “Looking for the one” with a black heart emoji.

By the looks of her ensemble and the confidence she is rocking, Larsa is definitely more than ready to find ‘the one’ after undergoing a tough personal transition. On November 2, 2018, after roughly two decades together, Larsa and her former husband, Scottie Pippen, 54, announced that they were getting a divorce — and this time it was for good. The former NBA star and Larsa had quite a tumultuous relationship in the last few years of their marriage. The couple had seemingly called it quits in 2016, when they released a statement saying, “After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.”

Of course, the couple did their best to come to a reconciliation, but it wasn’t meant to last. The pair share four children together — Sophia Pippen, Justin Pippen, Preston Pippen, and Scottie Pippen, Jr. — and have been committed to co-parenting them since their split. But after months of healing, it appears Larsa is really putting herself out there, and fans are loving every new snap that comes with her fresh lease on life!

Larsa is no stranger to sharing some gorgeous photos on her social media account. The former Real Housewives of Miami star nearly always looks so put together and gorgeous with each new image. Her above pic is just the latest in, what fans are sure to be, more to come in the future!