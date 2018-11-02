Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Scottie Pippen After 20 Years Of Marriage

Larsa Pippen is officially splitting from her husband Scottie Pippen! Here’s why she decided to file for divorce!

Another day, another celebrity couple is no more. After nearly two decades together, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have called it quits today, as Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA legend in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 2. Despite all of their drama in the past, apparently this time they’re splitting amicably — the two had just grown apart over their years together, according to TMZ. However, despite the fact that they don’t want to be married to one another any longer, they are committed to co-parenting.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the two decided to legally split. The now-exes had previously filed for divorce back in 2016. “After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect,” a rep for the couple told TMZ at the time. However, in the months that followed, they eventually got back together.

Before their 2016 filing, authorities were called to their residence on multiple occasions in response to domestic disturbance calls. While no one was arrested or charged, Larsa told police at the time that Scottie had been frightening her. We’ll keep you posted on how their divorce plays out and all of the latest news surrounding any custody battle they might have. In the meantime, check out all of the pictures of them together in our gallery above.