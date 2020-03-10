Larsa Pippen, 45, Slays In Super Short Little Black Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Larsa Pippen rocked a killer new outfit on Instagram, this time slaying in a black micro-mini dress and thigh-high boots that showed off her amazing legs. It’s like it’s impossible for the woman to look bad.

Another day, another chance to slay for Larsa Pippen. The model showed off her latest fab look on Instagram with the prettiest mirror selfie, and it may be one of her best yet. In the photo, which you can see below, Larsa is rocking a head to toe black outfit that’s anything but goth. It’s fit for a night on the town — a tiny, bodycon LBD with spaghetti straps, suede thigh-high boots with huge heels, and an oversized PVC puffer coat to cover it all up. She accessorized with a small crocodile skin bag and a delicate choker necklace. Each piece of her outfit, which she says was styled by King Cartier, comes courtesy of her favorite brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Larsa is always wearing tiny dresses from the British retailer when she’s showing off her daily looks on Instagram. Can you believe that this woman is seriously 45 years old? She looks half her age, and knows it. So do her famous friends and followers on Instagram! Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann, 23, commented, “Yessss sis” soon after the photo went up on March 9. “Nothing better than larsa wow 🔥🔥,” wrote one enamored fan. “Very very nice ….. 😊,” another gushed. The rest of her followers left her flame emojis and heart-eyed faces all over the comments.

Larsa is no stranger to wearing a good mini dress. Kim Kardashian‘s best friend recently rocked a vertically striped, glittery micro-mini for Paris Hilton‘s birthday party. The dress worn to the February 20 soiree featured long sleeves and a mock turtleneck, drawing all focus to her toned legs.

Prior to that, she was spotted turning heads at celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles, rocking a fiery red, snakeskin bodycon number. The Real Housewives of Miami alum’s dress was from PrettyLittleThing, of course — and only cost $28!