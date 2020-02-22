Larsa Pippen, 45, Slays In A Sexy Striped Mini Dress & 9 Other Times She’s Rocked The Look

Larsa Pippen sizzled in a stunning mini dress as she arrived at Paris Hilton’s birthday party to ‘support and uplift’ her good friend!

Larsa Pippen knows her way around a mini dress! The former reality star absolutely stunned in a multi-colored, striped mini dress as she arrived at Paris Hilton‘s birthday party on Thursday, February 20. The 45-year-old took to her Instagram that night to share a sizzling snap of herself in the thigh-hugging threads, and she looked half her age! The mom-of-four stepped out in the black, white, purple, navy and orange figure-hugging dress which featured long sleeves and a high neck. Larsa wore her hair in tight curls, which fell just below her shoulders, and looked radiant with a dewy, natural makeup look. She carried a black Louis Vuitton clutch and wore clear pumps, featuring a plastic strap, which gave the illusion that she was wearing no shoes at all! She also showed off a fresh baby pink manicure — it’s all in the details!

Larsa clearly has SO much love for the social media superstar. She captioned the pic, which showed off her outfit, “Had the best time celebrating Paris. Always have to support and uplift each other,” and also gave the blonde beauty some love in a second post! Larsa took to her social media while at the party to post a selfie video of herself and her friend, which she captioned, “It’s yo birthday, it’s yo birthday @parishilton —— on our way to get a cheeseburger.” Relatable! The heiress rang in her 39th year, with a sliving-themed bash. The phrase sliving, which she coined, is a combination of “slaying” and “living” and she was doing plenty of both.

The star studded party took place at “Slivington Manor,” a private residence in the Beverly Hills’ elite Trousdale Estates neighborhood. The packed party was filled with famous faces — including her longtime friends Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40. But all eyes were on birthday girl Paris, who looked as stunning as ever in a sparkling silver mini dress by Maison d’Angelann, sky high ankle boots and silver driving gloves. The fashionista took over the dance floor for most of the night and proved she really is the expert when it comes to slaying life.

When Larsa isn’t rocking a mini dress, or partying into the early hours with her famous friends, she’s on full-time mom duty. The former KUWTK star ended her two decade-long relationship with husband Scottie Pippen, 54 in late 2018 and has been undergoing the tough transition to single mom. The pair share four children together — Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 11 — and have been committed to co-parenting them since their split. But after months of healing, it appears Larsa is really putting herself out there, and fans are loving every new snap that comes with her fresh lease on life!