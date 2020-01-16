Larsa Pippen, 45, Looks Incredible In Sexy Red Mini Dress On Night Out

Larsa Pippen just debuted her sexiest look to date, a snakeskin bodycon mini dress in a fiery red hue. The ‘RHOM’ album had legs for days in this number.

Larsa Pippen turned heads during a night on the town in West Hollywood, wearing a dress that showed off her legs for days. Kim Kardashian‘s best friend is 45 years old, but looks literally half her age! Larsa strolled up to exclusive celebrity hotspot Delilah on January 15 for a dinner with friends, rocking a shorter than short mini dress in stretchy, red snakeskin. The skintight number featured a mock turtleneck and long sleeves, yet it was anything but demure. The Real Housewives of Miami alum accessorized with a pair of strappy, heeled sandals and a quilted handbag, along with tiny hoop earrings. The best part of her outfit? It’s totally affordable. Like, enough for normal folks like us to copy. The PrettyLittleThing dress only costs $28!

Larsa was still rocking the chic, white manicure and pedicure that she showed off in a recent Instagram pic. The manicure matched her outfit in the pic, a white bodysuit — again with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck — covered in newsprint. The white nail polish served to show off her massive diamond ring this time. Larsa, who is basically the Queen of Instagram right now (sorry, Kylie), called herself just that in the caption on the bodysuit pic: “Careful how you play your cards when you have a queen in your hand.” Truer words have never been spoken!

She’s a major fan of PrettyLittleThing. One of her most recent, sexy outfits was courtesy of the British fashion label, and was equally as sexy as her red number. One she showed off on Instagram was a skintight LBD featuring huge cutouts over her shoulder and thigh. So good!

The social media superstar may have had a major reason to celebrate during her girls night at Delilah. Her divorce from husband of 20 years, Scottie Pippen, 54, may finally be settled soon. Scottie filed for divorce in 2017, later dismissing the case; Larsa refiled in 2018. While their marriage is over, they’ve remained tight. The have four kids together: Scottie Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 12. Scottie, the legendary Chicago Bulls player, filed his declaration of disclosure, according to The Blast — one of the last documents needed before finalizing.