Larsa Pippen, 45, Calls Herself A ‘Queen’ In A Skintight Bodysuit & Matching White Manicure

The Queen has made herself known! Larsa Pippen shares a regal mirror selfie on Instagram while wearing a sexy, newsprint bodysuit.

Make way for your honor! Larsa Pippen‘s reign as “Queen of Instagram” continues with yet another sultry photo. On Jan. 10, the 45-year-old reality TV star posed for one of her famous mirror selfies in a skintight, newspaper print bodysuit. The former Real Housewives of Miami cast member paired the sexy ensemble with an intense makeup look, including a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and glossy lip. Everything about this is perfectly coordinated down to the nail, literally. In the photo, Larsa can be seen sporting a matching white manicure, solidifying yet again her legitimacy as our social media Queen.

Larsa captioned the fierce photo, “Careful how you play your cards when you have a queen in your hand.” The pic sparked quite the reaction in the comments section, causing many fans to chime in and express how hot Larsa’s look was. Of course, a multitude of her followers left fire or heart emojis, while others decided to leave more expressive comments or quips about the fact she had named herself “a queen.” One fan said, “Queen of Hearts ❤️ for sure…,” as another follower asked, “Why gamble with such an important person???” Clearly, this look was a homerun!

This self-proclamation follows the backlash Larsa received for her last photo on the ‘gram. The reality star shared an on-brand bikini photo on Jan. 9, showing off her famous curves while wearing an itty-bitty grey bikini in her bedroom and some simple jewelry. Larsa simply captioned the fierce pic with a shark emoji, letting the photo speak for itself, and of course allowing fans to comment.

One hater snarked, “Wow!!! Love urself much? #narcissism,” which was quickly followed by a slew of fans coming to Larsa’s defense. A fan said, “jealous much,” while another pointed out the hypocrisy and stated, “ur ig is full of your own selfies. Lol.”

Larsa herself also clapped back and said, “I do love myself!! you should try it, it feels really good.” Two things are very clear here, Larsa will continue posting bikini pics out of self-love and her fans will always support her when it comes to haters, well, hating.